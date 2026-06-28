Rev. John Bressler - Followers of Jesus have responsibility to help each other

After I graduated from high school and realized I wasn't ready for college, I enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Great things happened for me: I was tested and found to have ADHD and dyslexia – no wonder I struggled in class – but still qualified for communication school, which I passed in the top 10 percent and was chosen to be assigned to Naples, Italy, for the next two years.

I had good friends and we would travel around as much as we could to such places as Capri, Pompeii and the Amalfitana route riding on our second-hand Vespa scooters. And then there was the trip to Rome and the Vatican! We walked through a cathedral designed by Raphael and Michelangelo. It was a history book made of stone and sweat! If you weren't religious when you went inside, you would be when you left.

We just happened to be there when Pope Pius XII stepped out onto the balcony and blessed even us as we stood in the crowd of thousands.

Some priests there said, "We are prompt, regular and see that our church is supported financially, prayerfully and diligently. This church was built so that God may see and recognize our devotion."

If we will just step away from these magnificent buildings, worship services and offerings that we believe express our devotion to God, we may hear the words of the ancient prophets condemning all this as unacceptable!

"Why?" we ask.

The answer, "Because we trust in our wealth for protection, take what we want at the expense of the less fortunate, morality and truth replaced by lies, worship ignored for false rhetoric and law twisted into manipulation."

As the prophet Amos warns, "I hate, I despise your feasts, and I take no delight in our solemn assemblies."

As Christians, we tremble at the words of Jesus when He admonishes those who ignore His teaching, "Depart from Me, you cursed, for I was hungry and you gave Me no food. I was thirsty and you gave Me no drink. I was a stranger and you did not welcome Me. I was naked and you did not clothe Me, sick and in prison and you did not visit Me. When you did nothing for these people, you did nothing for Me and you will be punished!"

The follower of Jesus is expected to be responsible, visible, active and demonstrative. "Let justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an over-flowing stream."

God gave us everything we need in His Son Our Lord, who lived, taught and gave His life for us. We are to accept and respond accordingly.

Thanks, God!