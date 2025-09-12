Calendar0913 2025

Today

ä ROALD DAHL Day will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library. Get a free book while supplies last. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Club will meet Saturday, noon–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TECH HELP will be offered Sept. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GAME NIGHT will be held Sept. 15 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Sept. 16 at 8:30 a.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL will be held Sept. 16 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Sept. 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä FINANCIAL LITERACY Workshop, “Preparing to Own a Home,” will be offered Sept. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CONSTITUTION DAY will be held Sept. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library. Patrons may get a free copy of the Constitution while supplies last.

ä BINGO will be Sept. 18 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä COMMUNITY CAFÉ will be held Sept. 18, 4:30–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Sept. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STORYTIME & Craft Activity, “Talk Like a Pirate Day,” will be held Sept. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY CAFÉ will be held Sept. 20, 1–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TECH HELP will be offered Sept. 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä WORKSHOP, “PARENTING Kids With Autism,” will be held Sept. 22, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GAME NIGHT will be held Sept. 22 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TUESDAY DONUT Social will be held Sept. 23 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä CHESS & Pizza Event will be held Sept. 24 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Sept. 25 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) will meet Sept. 27, noon–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.