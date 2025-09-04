Calendar0905 2025

Saturday ä SEMI-ANNUAL Banquet of the Brier Creek Revolutionary War Battlefield Association (BCRWBA) will be held Saturday, 6–8:30 p.m., at Forest Heights Country Club. A mixer and historical displays will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dr. Darden, professor emeritus of History, will present, “Lafayette’s Tour of 1825.” Cost is $50/person. Payment should be mailed to BCRWBA, P.O. Box 603, Swainsboro, GA 30401. For more information text (229) 315-0960.