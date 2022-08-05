Calendar0806 2022

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Democratic Committee will hold an Election of Delegates to the Democratic State Convention Saturday at 11 a.m. For more information please email bullochdemocrats@gmail.com.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä PUBLIC HEARINGS will be hosted by the Bulloch County Board of Education Aug. 8 at the Bulloch County Board of Education, Williams Road, beginning at 9 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Purpose: to discuss the BOE’s tentatively adopted millage rate, which will require an increase in property taxes.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections and Registration will meet Aug. 8 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä INTRO TO Genealogy Class will be held Aug. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä SPECIAL MEETING of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will be held Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Aug. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ANNUAL JIM, Tom, Mitch and Rance Hendrix Family Reunion will be held Aug. 14 at the Middleground Community House. Bring a covered dish to be served at 12:30 p.m. Please note change in location. For more information call Thomas Hendrix at (912) 536-7594.

ä SCAVENGER HUNT will begin Aug. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library. Theme: “My Hero Academia.” For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PUBLIC HEARING will be hosted by the Bulloch County Board of Education Aug. 15 at the Bulloch County Board of Education, Williams Road, beginning at noon. Purpose: to discuss the BOE’s tentatively adopted millage rate, which will require an increase in property taxes.



Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.