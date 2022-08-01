Calendar0802 2022

Today

ä FAMILY COLORING Day will be held all day Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

Wednesday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners’ Work Session will be held Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä CANCER SUPPORT Group Meeting will be held Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67. Attendees encouraged to bring their lunch.

Friday

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

Saturday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Democratic Committee will hold an Election of Delegates to the Democratic State Convention Saturday at 11 a.m. For more information please email bullochdemocrats@gmail.com.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä PUBLIC HEARINGS will be hosted by the Bulloch County Board of Education Aug. 8 at the Bulloch County Board of Education, Williams Road, beginning at 9 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Purpose: to discuss the BOE’s tentatively adopted millage rate, which will require an increase in property taxes.

ä INTRO TO Genealogy Class will be held Aug. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Aug. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.