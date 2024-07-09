Calendar0710 2024

Today ä ANNUAL STUFF the Bus Back to School Supply Drive 2024 will be held through July 16. Donations of school supplies may be placed in collection boxes at the following: Northside Drive location of Chick-fil-A, Morris Bank, Core Credit Union, Synovus Bank, Queensborough National Bank, Renasant Bank, Citizens Bank of the South, Bulloch First and Bulloch Solutions. For more information contact Lora Cooper at (912) 489-8547, email ed@pcabulloch.org or contact Carey Cassedy at (912) 489-8475 or email at ccassedy@unitedwaysega.org.