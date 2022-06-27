Calendar0628 2022

Today

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Monday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPECIAL CALLED Meeting of the Bulloch County Board of Elections and Registration will be held Monday at 1:30 p.m. in the Training Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä ADULT TREASURE Hunt will be held through Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Tuesday

ä SPECIAL CALLED Meeting of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will be held Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Wednesday

ä TODDLER CRAFT Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ STEM Craft Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä MOVIE will be shown July 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. Movie: “Luca.” Snacks will be served.

ä TODDLER MOVIE will be shown July 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN GAMING Activity will be held July 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. Snacks will be served. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ANNUAL JURIED Exhibition of Statesboro Regional Art Association will be held July 7, 5:30–7:30 p.m., in the Main Gallery of the Averitt Center for the Arts. The Juror Talk begins at 6 p.m. Exhibition on display through Aug. 27.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.