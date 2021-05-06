Calendar0508 2021

Today

ä 29TH ANNUAL Southern Cruisers Car Show will be held Saturday at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds, Highway 67 South. Registration fee is $20 on the day of the show until 11 a.m. Awards ceremony begins at 3 p.m. Admission is $5, 12 and under free. Gates open at 8 a.m. There will be food, prizes, music and a raffle. Proceeds will benefit Southern Cruisers’ charities. For more information call Gary Oglesby at (912) 682-2683.

Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections and Registration Meeting will be held May 10 at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners Room of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Ancestry Tree & DNA Features,” will be held May 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup May 11 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11.

ä TODDLER TIME Care Packages will be available for pickup May 12 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) will meet May 12 at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, beginning at 11 a.m. BRESFI scholarships will be awarded and the annual Member Memorial Service will be held. Cost is $13.50. To RSVP by May 9 (required) call (912) 531-9483 or email renfroebecky@gmail.com.

ä PUBLIC INFORMATION Meeting/Open House regarding the proposed pedestrian improvements for the S&S Greenway – Phase III will be held May 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Brooklet Elementary School.

ä BIRD/BYRD Family Reunion, descendants of Wiley Bird Jr. and William J. Bird, will be held May 15, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Bring a covered dish. Paper products will be provided.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.