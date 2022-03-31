Calendar0401 2022

Today

ä BOWLS IN the Boro Visual Arts Fundraiser will be held Friday during the Downtown Arts Extravaganza beginning at 5:30 p.m. Chili is free with the purchase of a handmade bowl for $10 and up.

ä MARVIN PITTMAN High School Class of 1972 50th Class Reunion is being planned. Classmates’ contact information is needed. For more information and/or to share contact info with the planning committee, call (912) 687-5549.



Saturday

ä BRE’S FLOWER Shop will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library. To register (required) visit the Circulation Desk or for more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPRING PLANT Sale will be held Saturday–Sunday at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University, Bland Avenue. Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m.–2p.m.; and Sunday, noon–4 p.m. There will be annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees available for purchase and an expert on site to answer questions. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.



Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet April 4 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet April 5 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held April 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet April 7 at the Luetta Moore Park building, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Social time begins at 2 p.m. followed by business meeting at 2:30 p.m. Program, “Ancestors on Parade,” will be presented by chapter members.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet April 9 at 3 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 12 and older.

ä FREE ORAL Cancer Screenings will be offered April 12–13. Hours: Tuesday, 2:30–4 p.m., at McCook’s Pharmacy, Highway 80 East; Wednesday, 3:30–5 p.m., at Walker Pharmacy & Boutique, Brampton Road. April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month.



Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m.,

at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.