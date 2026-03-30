Calendar0331 2026

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners’ Work Session will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä COLORING CONTEST will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. Coloring sheets will be provided. Prizes awarded. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Wednesday

ä STEM WITH Peeps Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West. Light refreshments will be served. Program, “What Students are Expected to Do in 2026,” will be presented by Chris Clark, Bulloch County Schools’ district instructional coach. Parking available in the rear of the building. For more information call Martha Wells at (912) 536-0313.

ä BINGO will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ STORYTIME Craft Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday (first Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

ä PEEP DECORATING Activity for the Family will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held April 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held April 6 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä LIBRARY TEEN Leaders will meet April 6 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet April 7 at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL will be held April 7 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held April 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE B.Y.O.B Book Club will meet April 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY RESOURCE Fair 2026 will be held April 11, 10:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341 or visit strl.info/genealogy-fair/.

ä STORY SHARE Activity will be held April 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 50 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT Group will meet April 13 at 4 p.m. in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL will be held April 14 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held April 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.