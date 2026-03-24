Calendar0325 2026

Today

ä PRESENTATION on falls and home safety will be held Wednesday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä CHESS & Pizza Event will be held Wednesday at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä ADULT GENEALOGY Club will meet Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä MEDICARE WORKSHOP will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet Friday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

Saturday

ä TECH HELP will be offered Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held March 30 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä CONSTELLATION CRAFT Activity will be held March 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COLORING CONTEST will be held March 31 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. Coloring sheets will be provided. Prizes awarded. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM WITH Peeps Activity will be held April 1 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet April 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West. Light refreshments will be served. Program, “What Students are Expected to Do in 2026,” will be presented by Chris Clark, Bulloch County Schools’ district instructional coach. Parking available in the rear of the building. For more information call Martha Wells at (912) 536-0313.

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet April 2 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ STORYTIME Craft Activity will be held April 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held April 2 (first Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä PEEP DECORATING Activity for the Family will be held April 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held April 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIBRARY TEEN Leaders will meet April 6 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.