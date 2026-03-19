Calendar0320 2026

Today

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro’s Annual Council Retreat will be held Friday–Saturday at the Augusta Marriott, Tenth Street, Augusta, Ga. The retreat begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday and will conclude at noon on Saturday. The retreat will be facilitated by Michael Hourihan with the Carl Vinson Institute of Government.

Upcoming Events

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held March 23 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BOOK-BINDING Basics Class will be held March 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 14 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Understanding Census Records,” will be held Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL will be held March 24 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä PRESENTATION on falls and home safety will be held March 25 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä CHESS & Pizza Event will be held March 25 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT GENEALOGY Club will meet March 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held March 26 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä MEDICARE WORKSHOP will be held March 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet March 26 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held March 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet March 27 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TECH HELP will be offered March 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held March 30 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä CONSTELLATION CRAFT Activity will be held March 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COLORING CONTEST will be held March 31 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. Coloring sheets will be provided. Prizes awarded. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet April 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West. Light refreshments will be served. Program, “What Students are Expected to Do in 2026,” will be presented by Chris Clark, Bulloch County Schools’ district instructional coach. Parking available in the rear of the building. For more information call Martha Wells at (912) 536-0313.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held April 2 (first Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.