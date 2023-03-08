Calendar0308 2023

Today

ä POKEMON GRASS Scavenger Hunt will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHILDREN’S VEGETABLE Garden Program will be held on Tuesdays through April 25, 4–5 p.m., at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University (meet at Heritage Pavilion). For ages K–5th grade students. For more information or to register contact Tommy at (912) 478-1507 or email: tp13527@georgiasouthern.edu. Program is free to participate, but donations are appreciated.

Thursday

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä PLANNING & Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive.

Friday

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPANISH STORYTIME will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages.

Saturday

ä DR. SEUSS Read Aloud will be held Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä WORKSHOP, “GEORGIA Medicare 101,” will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ COOKBOOK Club will meet Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–12.

ä OPENING for “The Waters of Ghana Reach to America” Exhibit will be held Saturday, 1–4 p.m., at the Willow Hill Heritage & Renaissance Center, Willow Hill Road, Portal. There will be various speakers from Georgia Southern University as guests. For more information call (912) 800-1467 or visit museum@willowhillheritage.org.

Upcoming Events

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held March 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held March 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held March 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “How to Volunteer for Find a Grave,” will be held March 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held March 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä WORKSHOP, “GEORGIA Medicare 101,” will be held March 18 at 11 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä EXECUTIVE BOARD Meeting of Action Pact will be held March 20 at 10 a.m. at Sarah’s in the City, Golden Isles West, Baxley, Ga. For more information visit www.myactionpact.org.

Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.