Calendar0211 2020

Today

ä TUTORING will be offered Tuesday, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä NAMI STATESBORO Family Support Group will hold its first meeting Tuesday, 6–7:30 p.m., in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. For more information call (912) 536-4448.

Wednesday

ä BABYTIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.

ä TEEN ANIME Club will meet Wednesday, 5–7 p.m., p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

Thursday

ä TUTORING will be offered Thursday, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä FAMILY MEDITATION will be held Thursday, 6–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

Friday

ä PERLER BEAD Craft will be held Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12 and older. Sign-up required.

ä VALENTINE’S DAY Party will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Fordham’s Farmhouse, Highway 80 East.

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä FAMILY BILINGUAL Storytime (en Espanol) will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11:30 a.m. For ages 2–9.

ä WINTER NATURE Hike will be held Saturday, 10–11 a.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Spring. Cost is $5 for parking.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons Adventurers League will meet Saturday, 1–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12 and up.

ä BOOK CLUB for Adults will meet Saturday at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä CIVIL WAR Cooking Demonstration will be held Saturday, 2–3 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park Campground, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Cost is $4 and $5 for parking.

Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Trustees Facilities Committee will meet Feb. 18 at 4:30 p.m. in the Trustee Room of Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TEEN MACRAME Class will be held Feb. 18, 5–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä AMERICAN CANCER Society Cancer/Caregiver Support Group Meeting will be held Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67.

Ongoing Events

ä AARP FREE Tax Aide Program will be held Tuesdays and Wednesdays through April 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. First come, first served. Sponsored by AARP Foundation and IRS. For more information visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.