Calendar0119 2021

Today

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will open at noon Tuesday. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ ANIMAL Crossing Craft will be available for pickup Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the North Main Annex, 115 North Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä URBAN REDEVELOPMENT Agency will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä SPRING SPORTS’ Registration for Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks & Recreation Department will be held through Friday. For more information visit www.bullochrec.com/basketball or call (912) 764-5637 ext. 1.



Wednesday

ä ADULT DIY Project: Hot Glue Snowflakes Kit will be available for pickup Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

Thursday

ä TEEN GARLAND Curtain Craft Kit will be available for pickup Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

Upcoming Events

ä KIDS’ STEM Activity will be available for pickup Jan. 26 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11. Limited number of kits available.

ä TODDLER TIME Care Package will be available for pickup Jan. 27 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä TODDLER STORYTIME will be held Jan. 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. Social-distancing will be practiced. Registration required.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–11 a.m., at the Bulloch County Health Department, West Altman Street.