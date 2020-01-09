Calendar0112 2020

Upcoming Events

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. in Suite 201 of the Bulloch County Annex Building, 113 North Main Street.

ä READING TO Rover Event will be held Jan. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For all ages.

ä DROP-IN Techie Help will be offered Jan. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m.

ä NAMI STATESBORO will meet Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. Topic: NAMI Family Support Group. For more information call (912) 536-4448.

ä LUNCHEON will be held Jan. 14 at the home of Virginia Anne Franklin Waters, Savannah Avenue, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The City of Statesboro’s Mayor and Council will be guests. Hosted by the Bulloch County Historical Society.

ä DIY PROJECT: Crystal Growing will be offered Jan. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 12 and older. Registration is required.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Art Association will meet Jan 14 at 7 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Membership is $30/year if paid by the end of February. For more information visit the SRAA’s Facebook page.

ä BABYTIME will be held Jan. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held Jan. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.

ä ORGANIZATION of Genealogy Records – Paper & Online will be held Jan. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m.

ä MEN’S GRIEF Support and Education Group, for men who have experienced the death of a spouse/significant other, will meet Jan. 16 at noon in the Quiet Room of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Meeting will be held Jan. 16 at noon in the conference room of the airport.

ä MEDITATION for Stress Relief will be held Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Jan. 17 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä WINTER NATURE Hike With a Ranger will be held Jan. 18, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Park office. Cost is $3.

ä CIVIL WAR Cooking Demonstration will be held Jan. 18, 2–3 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet in the Campground. Cost is $4.

ä TALES FROM Camp Lawton will be held Jan. 18, 3–3:30 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Museum. Cost is $5 plus $5 for parking.