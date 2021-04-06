Business Focus - Party Impressions returns

In 2018, Statesboro lost a huge source of events and party supplies when Party Impressions on South Main St. was lost to a fire. Then owner Becky Hoover made the difficult choice not to reopen the store, leaving a very specific gap in shopping in the area. Three years later, two intrepid friends are stepping in to fill the gap.

After three years, Party Impressions is reopening under new ownership. Amanda Dyches and Kerri Knight met at East Georgia Regional Medical Center when Kerri was a Radiologic Tech and Amanda was a student. Both with young families and careers, the two became friends. In their work, they experienced the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic first hand. The experience, they said, helped them reassess their priorities and shift their focus.

“We needed a break to continue helping others in a different way,” Dyches said. She had been the assistant manager at Party Impressions while she was in college, and the two joked that they should take over the business.

“Six months later, what started as us just joking has become us opening our own store,” Knight said. “We wanted to bring some happiness.”

After working in the hospital through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is easy to see why the two would choose to focus on helping people smile.

The new location is at 708 Northside Drive East, Suite 110, just beside the Chow Time Buffet restaurant. While the store will have many of the same types of products the previous Party Impressions stocked, there will be a few new additions that customers can look forward to, Dyches said.

Also, the new store will offer online ordering. Though shipping and delivery will not be available yet, customers can take advantage of online ordering with in-store pick-up, a feature that will offer an added measure of safety for those who prefer it. The store will also, once again, be offering Halloween costumes, though Knight says it will take some time for their stock to be as extensive was available at the previous store.

The store actually opened Monday, but Dyches and Knight are planning an official grand opening in the next few weeks.

“We want to make sure we have everything ready for our customers because we want it to be a great experience for them,” Knight said.

They are coordinating with the Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce to have a ribbon cutting at the big event, and previous owner and long-time friend Becky Hoover is even helping them plan. They are expecting to have finger foods, balloons and treats for the kids and raffles and giveaways for adults.

To stay up-to-date on the latest news for the opening and other announcements, follow the Party Impressions page on Facebook.



