Business Focus - An EV benefit for public

Ogeechee Technical College recently installed eight electric vehicle charging stations on its campus in Statesboro that are available to the public.

The new electric vehicle charging lot was made possible in part by the Georgia Power “Make Ready Program.” The program helps split the cost of electric vehicle charger installation by installing, owning, and maintaining the electrical infrastructure behind the meter up to the charger.

"Our team of electric transportation experts is helping ‘drive Georgia forward’ in providing solutions for our business customers with a variety of different electric technologies,” said Joel Hanner, Statesboro area manager for Georgia Power.

Ogeechee Tech purchased four Noodoe EV level 2 charging stations that are capable of charging two electric vehicles each. Currently, use of the charging stations is free to the public, but the college may offer payment options in the future.

“As the popularity and ownership of electric vehicles continues to rise, we have grown increasingly more interested in installing charging stations on our campus,” said Jeff Davis, VP for Technology and Institutional Support. “The opportunity made available to us through the Make Ready Program was the catalyst that allowed us to finally get the project going. We are excited to be one of the first widely available public charging stations in our area.”

According to metrics provided by Greenspeed, the company contracted to install the chargers, the charging stations can provide more than 530,000 kilowatt hours of annual charging capacity, reduce up to 227 tons of CO2 emissions, and save up to 60,000 gallons of gas per year.

The charging stations are located in the front corner of the Joseph E. Kennedy building parking lot adjacent to Joseph E. Kennedy Blvd.



