Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in June by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





June 3

➤ Great Wall Restaurant, 620 Fair Road Suite A

▲ Score: 91

Observed a rag hung on the first hand-washing sink and a container stored in second hand-washing sink. Corrected on-site; person in charge corrected. A hand-washing facility may not be used for purposes other than hand-washing. Observed several food items in the walk-in cooler not labeled with 7-day discard date. Advised person in charge to date all foods held over 24 hours with a 7-day discard date. Observed pots without a handle being used as a scoop. Corrected on-site; person in charge corrected. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





➤ John's Place, 4 West Altman Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed pink organic matter on ice machine baffle. Clean baffle on front and back sides often to prevent organic matter growth. Observed utensil handles touching product in sugar, flour and rice containers. Corrected on-site; person in charge corrected. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Lucky Garden, 581 Northside Drive East Unit 111/112

▲ Score: 97

Observed shrimp improperly cooling in prep top cooler with an internal temp of 44 degrees F. Inspector: Konadu.





June 4

➤ Chipotle Mexican Grill, 170 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 94

Observed foods on secondary prep line stored uncovered. Observed debris in bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed debris on counters. Observed debris on walk-in cooler floor. Observed debris on floors and walls. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





➤ Lakeside Dining Commons, Forest At Cedarwood Drive

▲ Score: 98

Observed organic matter on gaskets on reach-in coolers. Observed plate used as stand for prep table. Observed debris in reach-in freezer at 405 Grill. Observed debris on fryers at 405 Grill. Observed debris on vent hood filters. Inspector: Robinson.





➤ Little Caesars @ Publix, 109 Tormenta Way

▲ Score: 96

Observed uncovered butter. Cover all food items when not in use. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.





➤ New Tokyo Japanese Restaurant, 100 Brampton Avenue Suite 1A

▲ Score: 91

Observed rice scoops stored in stagnant room-temperature water. Corrected on-site; scoops were taken to be cleaned. In-use utensils are intermittently stored in a container of water in which the water is maintained at 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) or more and the utensils and container are cleaned at least every 24 hours or at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residue. Observed chemical spray bottles with no labels. All chemicals must be labeled with common name and be stored as to not contaminate food contact surfaces. Observed employee's personal items stored near food. Must be in designated location to prevent contamination. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





➤ Ole Times Buffet, 24033 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 91

Observed multiple potentially-hazardous food items cold-holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





June 6

➤ Elliano's Coffee Company, 598 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 94

Only hand sink blocked with delivery boxes. Hand sink must be accessible at all times. Observed food debris in microwave. Observed minor spills in front reach-in cooler. Observed bathroom door not self-closing. Observed personal items stored on counter in food prep area. Inspector: Robinson.





➤ Hopeulikit BBQ & Market Place, 21266 Highway 80 West

▲ Score: 86

Observed employee eating in food service area. Corrected on-site; employee moved to dining area. Observed pork in reach-in cooler with internal temp of 51 degrees F. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Do not store potentially-hazardous foods in this cooler if it cannot keep up with the doors being opened repeatedly. Observed unnecessary clutter and debris on floor in food storage shed. Replace light in walk-in cooler. Inspector: Jump.





➤ Morrison Health Care Food Service at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, 1499 Fair Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed buildup/food debris in reach-in freezer. Observed buildup/food debris on mixer. Observed food debris/buildup in ovens. Inspector: Thomas.





➤ Sushi With Gusto, 97 Georgia Avenue

▲ Score: 98

Observed damaged handle on prep top cooler. Observed damaged to floor. Inspector: Robinson.





➤ The Blue Room, 1830 Chandler Road

▲ Score: 93

Observed uncovered bottles in bar area. Observed mold buildup in ice machine. Observed unprotected single-service items. Repaint/seal floors, shelves and/or any raw wood at outside bar. Observed buildup/staining on bottom of reach-in cooler. Observed buildup on floors. Inspector: Thomas.





➤ Westwood Healthcare & Rehabilitation, 101 Stockyard Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed the ceiling tile in ware-washing area with damage. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





June 7

➤ Chow Time, 408 Northside Drive Suite 8

▲ Score: 91

Observed food service employee drinking from open cup while cooking. Observed chemicals in pump spray bottle with no labeling. All chemicals must be labeled with at least the common name if transferred to a working container. Employees' personal items such as phones, keys, clothing and bags seen stored all over. There must be designated areas that will prevent contamination to food contact surfaces. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Willingway, 311 Jones Mill Road

▲ Score: 93

Observed pink organic matter on ice machine baffle. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 06/17. Observed no chlorine test strips for dishwasher in facility nor were any available upon request. A test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in mg/L of sanitizing solutions shall be provided. Correct by 06/17. Inspector: Smith.





June 10

➤ El Rinconcito, 2 College Plaza

▲ Score: 90

Observed uncovered food items on counters. Observed uncovered food items in reach-in coolers. Observed reach-in coolers and chest freezers without internal thermometers. Observed flies in kitchen. Observed flies in drains by dishwasher. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Soul Statesboro, 721 South Main Street Suite 13

▲ Score: 98

Observed most current inspection report not posted. Observed single-service items not stored to protect lip contact surfaces. Inspector: Thomas.





June 13

➤ It's Thyme, 2354 IG Lanier Road, Pembroke

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.