Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in March by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





March 19

➤ Surcheros Of Statesboro, 885 Arch Way Drive

▲ Score: 83

Observed debris on can opener blade. Clean routinely to prevent accumulations. Observed black beans in hot-hold unit with internal temperature of 85 degrees F. Hot-holding unit not working as designed. Advised manager to use time as a public health control until repaired/replaced. All foods must be hot-held at 135 degrees F or above. Observed chicken prepped on 03/19 at 11 a.m. with internal temperature of 44 degrees F stored covered to cool. Foods must be stored uncovered to cool to 41 degrees F or below within six hours. Observed water on floor in kitchen. Observed debris under equipment. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Tropical Smoothie Café, 131 Tormenta Way

▲ Score: 92

Observed hand sink missing paper towels. Hand sinks must be supplied with soap and paper towels at all times. Observed minor debris on exterior/interior equipment. Observed minor debris on walk-in freezer floor. Observed minor debris on floors. Inspector: Robinson.





March 21

➤ Jersey Mike's Subs, 21 South Main Street

▲ Score: 93

Observed chemical spray bottles unlabeled and water spray bottles used to spray dough unlabeled. Observed wet wiping cloth stored on counter top. CA: Cloths in-use for wiping counters shall be held between uses in a chemical sanitizer solution at a concentration specified under Department of Public Health rules. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





March 26

➤ Georgia Ice, 325 Northside Drive East Suite A27

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Jump.





March 27

➤ Cosmic Cowboy BBQ -- Mobile Unit, 24087 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 99

Observed tuna scoop storObserved minor wear on walls in main kitchen. Observed minor debris on floor of main facility. Correct by 03/30. Inspector: Quentin Smith.

➤ Cosmic Cowboy BBQ, 24087 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 95

Observed improper cooling method of sausage links. Corrected on-site; person in charge used proper cooling methods for sausage links. Inspector: Smith.

➤ Langston Chapel Schools’ Lunchroom, 156 Langston Chapel Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed buildup on ceiling of walk-in cooler. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 03/30. Observed dead pests in dry storage area. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed dead pest from facility. Inspector: Smith.





March 28

➤ Miso Hungry Express, 609 Brannen Street Suite 9

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.