Bulloch/Bryan group holds first public forum on Metaplant well mitigation

As the Hyundai Metaplant looms large over the southeast region, the newly-formed Bryan-Bulloch Groundwater Sustainability Program hosted its first public meeting and workshop Monday at the Bryan County Board of Education office in Black Creek. Led by Sustainability Program managers James Pope, representing Bulloch County, and Paul Teague, representing Bryan County, the back-to-back forums set out to explain the origin and purpose of the Sustainability Program, laying out mitigation plans for concerned residents on dealing with potential short-term and long-term impacts of the upcoming wells.