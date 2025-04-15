By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Bulloch/Bryan group holds first public forum on Metaplant well mitigation
well mitigation forum
Water consultant Tony Rojas, a member of the Groundwater Sustainability Program advisory board, goes over a diagram of the Florida Aquifer during the first GSP board meeting hosted at the Bryan County Board of Education in Black Creek, Ga., Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Andrea Gutierrez/Bryan County News)
As the Hyundai Metaplant looms large over the southeast region, the newly-formed Bryan-Bulloch Groundwater Sustainability Program hosted its first public meeting and workshop Monday at the Bryan County Board of Education office in Black Creek. Led by Sustainability Program managers James Pope, representing Bulloch County, and Paul Teague, representing Bryan County, the back-to-back forums set out to explain the origin and purpose of the Sustainability Program, laying out mitigation plans for concerned residents on dealing with potential short-term and long-term impacts of the upcoming wells.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter