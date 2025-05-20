In June, Bulloch County Schools will provide free meals to any children ages 18 and younger as part of its annual Summer Meals Program. According to a release from the Bulloch County school district, the program is open to all children regardless of income, school enrollment or county residency. The meals are made possible through federal and state school nutrition funding to ensure that all children have access to healthy meals during the summer months when school is out.
Bulloch Schools to offer free summer meals
In June, all children under 18 eligible for breakfast, lunch
