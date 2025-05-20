By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Bulloch Schools to offer free summer meals
In June, all children under 18 eligible for breakfast, lunch
free summer lunches
In this photo from 2021, Evonne Kirkland and Kesha Collins, background left, and other Bulloch County Schools staff are shown distributing take-home meal boxes at Julia P. Bryant Elementary School. The 2025 Summer Meals Program is set to begin June 3. (SCOTT BRYANT/Herald file)
In June, Bulloch County Schools will provide free meals to any children ages 18 and younger as part of its annual Summer Meals Program. According to a release from the Bulloch County school district, the program is open to all children regardless of income, school enrollment or county residency. The meals are made possible through federal and state school nutrition funding to ensure that all children have access to healthy meals during the summer months when school is out.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter