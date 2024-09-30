Bulloch Schools, Georgia Southern to remain closed all week

Having previously announced closure through Tuesday, Bulloch County Schools leaders went ahead Monday and announced that all 15 of the district schools will remain closed for the rest of the week as the area continues to recover from Hurricane Helene.

“After careful consideration, Bulloch County Schools will remain closed through Friday, October 4,” states the notice issued by BCS Public Relations Director Hayley Greene. “All extracurricular and athletic activities are canceled for the remainder of the week as well.”

School officials are now planning to resume classes Monday, Oct. 7, but the notice asks that students’ families stay alert for an update from the school district on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 3 p.m., regarding Monday’s plans.

With this latest decision, the schools will have missed a total of 11.5 days because of Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricane Helene. But the notice states that they school district will not make a decision about making up any missed days until after schools reopen.



"We understand that extended school closures are difficult, but safety is our top priority," said Superintendent of Schools Charles Wilson. "Some schools are without power and water, local roadways remain hazardous, and by remaining closed, we can help reduce the strain on local food, gas, and infrastructure resources."



Greene reports that Bulloch County Schools' essential staff members are hard at work repairing minor damage to schools, clearing debris, scheduling more extensive repairs that will require a contractor, and repairing technology tools. The school district is reportedly also taking steps to protect its food inventories to ensure it can provide meals to students when schools reopen.



"We thank our employees and the community for their resilience," Wilson added. "Please stay safe and find ways to help others as you are able."





Georgia Southern’s decision

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern University has made a similar decision. “All Georgia Southern … campuses will return to normal operations on Monday, Oct. 7,” stated a Monday email from Director of University Communications Jennifer Wise.

That means all in-person events are cancelled through Sunday, Oct. 6, the notice stated.

However, “all classes (both online and in-person) will resume on Monday, Oct. 7.”