Bulloch records lowest week of COVID cases since June 8-14

With 40 new cases reported in the past seven days, Bulloch County recorded its lowest full week-long total since June 8-14, when there were 25 new cases.

Also, Bulloch County Schools recorded five new cases among students and staff in the past full week, the lowest number of weekly cases since school started on Aug. 17. The number of students and staff placed under quarantine for the past week – 64 for Sept. 27-Oct. 3 – also was the lowest number of new quarantines in a seven-day period since schools opened.

Bulloch County had five new cases on Saturday and nine on Sunday and has now recorded 2,922 COVID cases, which have resulted in 28 deaths and 132 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March. There have been no new hospitalizations of a Bulloch County resident since Sept. 24.

In his report Sunday, Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for 13 patients, with two patients on ventilators.

Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 125 people with probable COVID-19 and 133 with confirmed cases, he said.

Georgia reported 1,484 new cases on Saturday, while dipping below 1,000 on Sunday with 880 cases bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases up to 322,925. Georgia reported 28 deaths on both Saturday and Sunday, raising the death toll to 7,162.

As of Sunday afternoon, 209,720 Americans had died from coronavirus, and the U.S. had recorded 7,411,716 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Local colleges

For the week of Sept. 21–27, Georgia Southern University reported 19 total cases, with 15 of the cases on the Statesboro campus. Georgia Southern’s next update will be Monday.

East Georgia State College has recorded no new, self-reported cases of COVID-19 on the Statesboro campus since Sept. 14. The college reported no new cases on any of its campuses Friday and has had a total of 76 cases across its three campuses since Aug. 17.

Ogeechee Technical College reported one COVID case on its Bulloch County campus, the week of Sept. 21–27. OTC will report again Monday.

Testing sites

The Bulloch County Health Department, 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro, continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing site, or specimen point of collection. It operates 8 a.m. till noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule a free test, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.sehdph.org/covid-19, where a test can be scheduled online.

Additional free COVID-19 testing continues Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.