Bulloch public schools to reopen Monday with alternate transportation plan for some bus routes

As Bulloch County Schools reopen Monday, alternate bus stops will be needed due to more than 40 roads that were damaged by Hurricane Helene and prevent school buses from being able to travel them safely.

“Power has been restored to all of our schools, and we are ready to safely welcome students back,” said Charles Wilson, superintendent of schools.

But many school bus routes had to be adjusted.

According to a release for Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the school district, bus drivers drove their routes over a period of several days last week to assess if they are safe for bus travel or if hazardous conditions still exist.

“Families are asked to remember that some roads may be fine for smaller vehicles but they may pose issues for larger, heavier buses,” Greene wrote in the release. “The safety of drivers and students is a top priority.

Greene said school bus drivers will contact affected families based on the contact information the district has on file. Families may monitor the school district's Transportation website at www.bullochschools.org/bus or the Bulloch County Schools Facebook page for real-time updates as roads are either added or removed from the list.

As road clearing and power line crews continue to work, drivers will evaluate roads after each day's routes.

The system’s School Nutrition Services Department had each of the 15 schools’ kitchens and food inventories re-inspected on Thursday and Friday by the Department of Public Health, and all have been cleared to safely serve meals, Greene said. Families can expect some menu changes and limited milk options due to the loss of some food during the storm.

For students who attend Cedarwood, the Georgia Network for Educational and Therapeutic Support center that serves Bulloch, Jenkins and Evans Counties, its power has not yet been restored. No classes will resume for these students until power is restored.

“We welcome back our students and employees,” Wilson said. “We are proud of their strength and resilience, and appreciate the ways in which we have seen some of them serve our district and community during this time.”



Families are asked to take note of these key reminders:

▪️ Bus drivers will contact affected families

▪️ Use the Transportation website to submit questions & concerns to the online Transportation Helpdesk and find other transportation resources

▪️ Complete an online Transportation Request Form if your child does not have bus transportation. It must be completed by the registering parent

▪️ Drivers are unable to accept bus stop changes from students. The registering parent must complete a Transportation Request Form

▪️ Remember Addy’s Law. Highway bus stops are being changed. Families will notice that drivers must pass you by and circle back to pick students up door side. No students may be dropped off and allowed to cross a busy major highway.

▪️ Adhere to approved alternate bus stops

▪️ Students not picked up at alternate stops will be returned to their school and a parent contacted





A current list of roads that are closed to school buses as Sunday:

Brannen Pond RoadNevils Denmark RoadM P MartinKendricks RoadHoney Bowen RoadBethel Church RoadHodges CircleOlliff Hill RoadHamilton LaneLester Fordham RdSam Tillman RdMaria Sorrell RdShumanFlorence Ave and Clairborne AveSimmons Rd becomes East Jones RdGrady Johnson entrance from Rushing Rd.Chelsea CircleSouth Edgewood from Windsor WayJohn Paul RdWendwood DriveLilla Myers Rd.Riggs CircleMaple StreetEureka Church Road and a piece of Cliponreka RoadMitchell RigdonGrimshaw RoadShawn Sorrell RoadBird RoadR L Lee RoadClub RoadMills Branch Club RoadFive Chop Road / West Waters (Mill Creek side)Mag DavisHenry Futch RoadToo Short RoadR. L . RobertsNesmith ProctorHorace MitchellJohn HeathBonnett RoadFactory RoadJoy StreetTurpentine DriveHorse Fly RoadPleasant Hill Church RoadEldora Cemetery Church RoadFoster Williams Road