Bulloch Pediatrics marks Autism Awareness Month

For Autism Awareness Month in April, Behavioral Pediatrics Resource Center – a local non-profit dedicated to providing resources and awareness for autism, ADHD and anxiety in children – partnered with a group of students from Georgia Southern University to expand autism awareness in Bulloch County.

The Resource Center worked with students Isabella Nelson, Mambwe Mutiti and Jordan Bordeaux to provide information on autism so the group could create posters and flyer designs to be located in local businesses.

The displays were placed in five businesses in Statesboro at the beginning of the month: Bulloch Telephone, Statesboro Bank, Synovus Bank, Renasant Bank and Citizens Bank.

“Autism awareness in Bulloch County is increasing. Learning about autism is often the first step towards improving outcomes,” said Michelle Zeanah MD, executive director and founder of Behavioral Pediatrics Resource Center. “Diagnosis before age 5 and early intervention is best but it is never too late.”

Behavioral Pediatrics Resource participates in Autism Awareness Month every year, including speaking at local events and organizations about autism and posting facts about autism to their Facebook page: facebook.com/BPRC.Statesboro

For more information about autism visit: behavioral-pedaitrics.org