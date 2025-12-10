Bulloch Nutrition Services wins Georgia Farm to School Award

Bulloch County School Nutrition Services received a Georgia Farm to School Award during the annual School Nutrition Directors' Conference in Athens last month.

According to a release from Bulloch County Schools, the school district was one of 52 in the state who were recognized for their work to bring Georgia-grown school meals to students and support the agriculture industry in their communities and state.

The award is presented annually by the Georgia Department of Education, Georgia Department of Agriculture, University of Georgia Extension, and the Georgia Department of Public Health. Some of the criteria for the award include using locally grown items in school meals, promoting Farm to School meals throughout the school environment, schools creating edible gardens and Farm to School language adopted into the school district’s policies and procedures.

“This is a huge accomplishment,” said Desiree Yaeger, director of School Nutrition Services for Bulloch County Schools. “This is a celebration of hard work and a commitment to nourishing our students in ways that will last a lifetime.”

Yager said she is passionate about supporting the local economy, celebrating Georgia agriculture and fueling student wellness by serving as many Georgia-grown items as possible in school cafeterias. This year, school cafeterias have served locally-sourced beef, sweet potatoes, potatoes, strawberries, kishus, persimmons and satsumas, plus other dairy and grain products used as cooking ingredients.

“By serving fresh, local foods, we are helping to lay the foundation for nutrition education, lifelong healthy habits, and a deeper appreciation for where our food comes from,” Yaeger said. “Each tray we serve connects students to their community and to the land that sustains us all.”

This is the second state honor the district has received for its Farm to School efforts. In September 2024, the district received a $2,850 Farm to School Innovation Mini Grant in collaboration with Georgia Organics and the Georgia Department of Public Health Georgia Shape Program to support farm to school initiatives.

The funds were used to create an edible garden at Stilson Elementary School. The project has been used as a model for ways to enhance students' access to fresh, locally sourced produce, increase their knowledge about where their food comes from and encourage healthier eating habits. Also, by being able to grow produce at school, it provides additional nutrition education opportunities for students and provides them with valuable life skills.