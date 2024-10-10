Bulloch Health Dept. to hold drive-thru flu vaccine clinics Oct. 17 and 31

The Bulloch County Health Department will hold two drive-thru flu vaccine events in October.

The first is set for Thursday, Oct. 17, from 2-5 p.m. The second clinic will take place on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m.-noon.

“We want to encourage all of Statesboro to swing by the Bulloch County Health Department at 1 West Altman Street to receive a flu shot,” Chandler McGee, Public Information Officer/Risk Communicator for the Southeast Health District, wrote in an email Thursday afternoon. “Individuals should plan to stay for the 15-minute observation period after receiving their vaccination.”

Flu shots and other immunizations are always available as a walk-in service at the Bulloch County Health Department during normal hours of operation.

As flu season is underway, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Southeast Health District is urging all residents to prioritize their health by getting vaccinated. A yearly flu vaccine is the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses. The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months or older should get an annual flu shot.

In the U.S., flu season typically spans the fall and winter months, with flu activity usually starting in October and peaking between December and February. Although influenza viruses circulate year-round, the fall is the optimum time to prepare and protect yourself, according to the CDC.

Vaccination is the first line of defense against the flu, which can be especially dangerous for certain high-risk groups. These include young children, pregnant women, individuals with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, or heart and lung disease, and adults aged 65 and older.



