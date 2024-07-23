Bulloch Health Dept. holding back-to-school clinics

Beginning Tuesday, the Bulloch County Health Department will hold back-to-school clinics to prepare students for the 2024-2025 school year.
The first day of classes for Bulloch County public schools is Thursday, Aug. 1.
Located on West Altman Street in Statesboro, the Health Department will offer immunizations required for Georgia child care and school attendance, as well as hearing, vision and dental screenings.
The clinics are set for 3-5 p.m. on the following days:
- Tuesday, July 23
- Wednesday, July 24
- Thursday, July 25
- Monday, July 29
- Tuesday, July 30
No appointment is necessary to receive the immunizations and screening.
Information about immunization requirements in Georgia is available at dph.ga.gov/schoolvaccines. For other questions, call (855) 473-4374.