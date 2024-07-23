Bulloch Health Dept. holding back-to-school clinics

Beginning Tuesday, the Bulloch County Health Department will hold back-to-school clinics to prepare students for the 2024-2025 school year.



The first day of classes for Bulloch County public schools is Thursday, Aug. 1.

Located on West Altman Street in Statesboro, the Health Department will offer immunizations required for Georgia child care and school attendance, as well as hearing, vision and dental screenings.

The clinics are set for 3-5 p.m. on the following days:

Tuesday, July 23

Wednesday, July 24

Thursday, July 25

Monday, July 29

Tuesday, July 30

No appointment is necessary to receive the immunizations and screening.

Information about immunization requirements in Georgia is available at dph.ga.gov/schoolvaccines. For other questions, call (855) 473-4374.