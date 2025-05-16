Bulloch Fire’s Register station holds open house Saturday

The Bulloch County Fire Department will hold an open house Saturday, May 17 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at its Station 3 in Register. You might notice that coincides with Register’s Pecan Festival.

Station 3, at 12 Main St., now operates as a 24-hour, seven-days-a-week station staffed by career firefighters, and an Emergency Medical Service ambulance has also been based there since last year. Tours of the fire station will be available for families and groups of individuals during the open house.

With the BCFD expanding to provide primary fire service to all of the county outside of Statesboro’s city limits beginning July 1, the Register station has received some new equipment and apparatus. The largest item is the department’s “new to us,” used but fully refurbished 100-foot ladder truck, positioned to respond in the southern part the county where there is a concentration of new industries and some multi-story housing.