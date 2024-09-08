Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in July and August 1 by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





July 24

➤ Baldino's, 1204 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 92

Observed buildup on can opener blade. Advised person in charge to clean daily. Observed leaking faucet head at handwashing station. Repair faucet head. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





➤ CookOut Statesboro Inc., 550 Fair Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed walk-in cooling unit leaking water onto closed containers of food. Corrected on-site; person in charge placed pan under unit to catch water. Observed facility without sanitizing test strips. Order new strips. Observed floor drain under ice machine without drain cover and blocked with debris and holding stagnant water. Repair or get a drain cover. Observed personal drink stored in walk-in cooler with facility food. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded drink. Observed gnats and flies in food prep area. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Jersey Mike's Subs, 721 South Main Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed personal drinks being stored at back hand-washing station. Corrected on-site; person in charge removed drinks. Observed hand- washing station (front) without paper towels. Advised person in charge to keep paper towels stocked at all times. Observed wiping cloths being stored in counter door handles. Corrected on-site; person in charge corrected and made sanitizer solution for wiping cloths. Observed personal drink being stored in walk-in cooler above facility's food. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded drink. Inspector: Konadu.





July 25

➤ El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 103 Parker Avenue, Brooklet

▲ Score: 92

Observed wet wiping cloths stored on prep surfaces. Store wiping cloths in sanitizer solution between uses. Observed damage to freezer lid. Observed damaged ceiling tiles. Observed damaged/missing mop boards. Observed damaged/missing floor tiles. Observed damaged walls. Observed missing/damaged wall trim. Clean and repair/replace damaged floors, walls, ceilings. Observed multiple live roaches in facility. Spoke with pest company and manager regarding pest treatment plan. Will follow up in seven days. Observed damage around rear exterior window. Observed damage to rear door seal. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





➤ Two Story Books and Coffeehouse, 142 North Main Street

▲ Score: 94

Observed facility not sanitizing food contact surfaces. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 07/25. Observed minor debris on shelving and other non-food contact surfaces. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 07/28. Observed damaged floor in the food service area. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 07/28. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





July 26

➤ Blue Mile Pizza @ Splash, 1388 Highway 24

▲ Score: 68

Observed food prep worker who did not wash hands before putting on gloves. No hand-washing observed. Observed foods in prep coolers stored uncovered. Observed both reach-in coolers in back of house with ambient temperatures of 60 degrees F and 65 degrees F. Potentially-hazardous foods discarded. Discontinue use of cooler until repaired. Observed reach-in cooler by grill with ambient temperature 60 degrees F. Potentially-hazardous foods discarded. Discontinue use of cooler until repaired. Observed bag of onions stored on floor. Observed food prep employee wearing jewelry on wrists and hands. Observed food prep employee not wearing hair restraints and/or beard guard. Observed gloves worn while adjusting clothing. Gloves not changed when changing tasks. Observed exposed wood shelves. Observed debris/water in bottom of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed wear to paint on floors. Observed excessive flies in kitchen. Remarks: when coolers rechecked at 5:30 p.m., temperatures were 41 degrees F or below. Okay to use coolers. Follow up inspection for site recheck will be conducted within 10 business days. Note: Splash now closed for the season. Inspector: Robinson.





➤ Chicken Salad Chick @ Splash, 1388 Highway 24

▲ Score: 98

Observed rust damage to freezer lid. Repair/replace freezer lid. Inspector: Brad Wiggins.





➤ Say It Ain't Snow @ Splash, 1388 Highway 24

▲ Score: 94

Observed hand sink missing paper towels. Observed hand sink used as dump sink. Hand sink for hand washing only. Observed straws not prewrapped to protect food/lip contact surface. Observed water holding on floor. Inspector: Robinson





July 29

➤ Sunset Slush, 726 Southwell Lane, Brooklet

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Aaron Jump





➤ Texas Roadhouse, 24034 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Smith.





➤ Wavee Shavee Ice - Mobile, 203 North Jackson Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump





July 31

➤ Cosmic Cowboy BBQ, 24087 Highway 80

▲ Score: 91

Observed food handler put on gloves without first washing hands. Spoke with owner about proper procedures for hand-washing and glove usage. Inspector: Konadu.





August 1

➤ Da' Boom Boxx Cafe, LLC, 2855 Northside Drive West

▲ Score: 76

Observed lack of demonstration of knowledge to the health authority knowledge of food-borne disease prevention, application of the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point principles and the requirements of this chapter. The person in charge shall demonstrate this knowledge. Correct by 08/10. Observed debris and buildup in front hand sink. A handwashing facility may not be used for purposes other than hand washing. Correct by 08/10. Observed expired milk in reach-in cooler. Prepackaged sandwiches, eggs, infant formula, shucked oysters, milk and time/temperature control safety foods that are labeled as “keep refrigerated” and that are for sale or service to the consumer or used as an ingredient in other foods shall be immediately discarded and shall not be sold, served or used after the manufacturer’s expiration date or the sell-by date. Correct by 08/04. Observed raw meat thawing using incorrect method. Corrected on-site; person in charge placed meat covered under running water. Observed unprotected egg wash/batter. During preparation, unpackaged food shall be protected from environmental sources of contamination. Correct by 08/04. Observed debris on outside of equipment and inside of reach-in cooler. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 08/04. Observed walk-in cooler leaking consistently. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 08/04. Inspector: Smith.