Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in August by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





August 2

➤ Miso Hungry Express – Mobile Unit, 57 Granade Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed that there was no hand soap available. Each hand-washing sink or group of two adjacent hand-washing sinks shall be provided with a supply of hand cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap. Correct by 08/02. Base of operation violation. Observed debris on shelving and on outside of equipment. The food-contact surfaces of cooking equipment and pans shall be kept free of encrusted grease deposits and other soil accumulations. Correct by 08/05. Base of operation violation. Observed debris on floors. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 08/05. Base of operation violation. Observed opening at bottom of door creating access for pests. Outer openings of a food service establishment shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents by solid, self-closing, tight-fitting doors. Correct by 08/05. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





➤ Miso Hungry, 57 Granade Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed that there was no hand soap available. Each hand-washing sink or group of two adjacent handwashing sinks shall be provided with a supply of hand cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap. Correct by 08/02. Observed non-self-closing door. Except where a toilet room is located outside a food service establishment and does not open directly into the food service establishment, such as a toilet room that is provided by the management of a shopping mall, a toilet room located on the premises shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door. Correct by 08/05. Observed damaged stained walls and floors. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 08/05. Observed dead pest in facility. Dead or trapped birds, insects, rodents and other pests shall be removed from control devices and the premises at a frequency that prevents their accumulation, decomposition or the attraction of pests. Correct by 08/05. Inspector: Smith.





➤ "The Corral" Concessions at Bulloch County Agricultural Complex, 44 Arene Boulevard

▲ Score: 98

Single-use cups must be stored six inches above floor. Clean string fry area. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





August 8

➤ Slim Chickens, 463 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 92

Observed debris on soda nozzles. Wash, rinse and sanitize routinely to prevent accumulations. Observed minor debris on floors. Observed water/grease on floors. Observed flies in kitchen. Observed damaged back door seal. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





➤ Stilson Cafe, 8286 East Highway 80, Brooklet

▲ Score: 80

Observed debris on potato slicer. Observed debris on can opener blade. Clean food contact surfaces routinely to prevent accumulations, every four hours when in use and before storage. Observed multiple food items missing discard dates in prep cooler/reach-in and walk-in coolers. Mark items with 7-day discard date. Observed multiple chemical spray bottles stored in food prep areas. Store chemicals in designated area for toxic substances. Observed multiple soiled wiping cloths stored on prep surfaces. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer between uses. Observed scoop stored with handle in contact with flour. Observed cups stored without protective sleeve. Observed debris on equipment. Observed debris in coolers/freezer floors. Observed soiled dishes being rinsed into mop sink and ground surface behind facility. Excessive debris on floors, walls and ceilings throughout. Inspector: Robinson.





➤ Three Tree Coffee Trolley, 441 South Main Street Suite 1A

▲ Score: 97

Observed minor debris on food contact surfaces in base. Observed employees' phones improperly stored in base. Inspector: Jump.





➤ Three Tree Coffee Trolley #2, 441 South Main Street

▲ Score: 97

Minor debris on non-food contact surfaces in base. Observed employees' phones in view in base. Inspector: Jump.