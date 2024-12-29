Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in October by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

October 10

➤ Panda Express, Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 85

Observed sanitizer buckets missing correct sanitizer pressure. Observed multiple food items in prep cooler with internal temperature of 50-54 degrees F. Potentially-hazardous foods discarded. Discontinue use of cooler until repaired/replaced. Cold-hold equipment must be at 41 degrees F or below. Observed excessive grease/debris buildup on wok drip pan. Observed debris in hot cabinet. Observed water on floor in back of facility near walk-in freezer. Inspector: Robinson.





➤ Pizza Hut #34717, 860 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 93

Observed hand-washing sink with no cleanser. Hand-washing sinks must be stocked with soap and towels. Corrected on-site; soap restocked. Observed back door propped open. Outer openings of a food service establishment shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents by solid, self-closing, tight-fitting doors. Corrected on-site. Inspector: Jump.





➤ The Lodge at Bethany, 77 Bethany Way

▲ Score: 96

Observed ice scoop stored in stagnant water. Corrected on-site; ice scoop bucket moved to dishwasher for cleaning. Inspector: Jump.





➤ Wing Maxx, 127 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 91

Observed uncovered food items in kitchen. Observed food debris in oven. Observed buildup and food debris on floors throughout the facility and in walk-in freezer. Observed flies in kitchen area. Inspector: Thomas.





October 16

➤ Eagle Health & Rehabilitation, 405 South College Street

▲ Score: 100

Inspector:Konadu.





➤ Holiday Pizza, 406 Fair Road

▲ Score: 96

Observed buttermilk held past best-by date of 10/6/24. Corrected on-site; buttermilk was discarded. Observed debris buildup on coolers and equipment. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Smoothie King, 357 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 82

Observed foods uncovered in reach-in freezer. Observed potentially-hazardous foods not held at 41 degrees F or below. Corrected on-site; foods were discarded. Observed scoop handles in contact with ready-to-eat foods. Observed food debris and buildup in coolers/freezers. Inspector: Konadu.