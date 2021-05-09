Bulloch County's Evermore Farm equestrian team clinches national championship

The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) celebrated the successful return of the 19th annual Hunt Seat National Finals April 22-25 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, Georgia. More than 400 high school teams face off annually to get to IEA nationals, and the top 18 teams meet on the national stage.



Riders from Evermore Farm in Brooklet competed in the IEA upper school team on that Thursday, individual riders on the upper school team competed on Friday and individual riders on the lower school team competed on Saturday.

Evermore Farm’s high point IEA team consisted of four riders: Morgan Spargo, Elyse Blevins, Macaleigh Van Den Bosch and Sarah Thompkins. Each rider was in competitions throughout the year in order to earn their spot on the high point team.

The riders each earned points for their team, placing in the following classes: Blevins, seventh place, Varsity Open Equitation o/f 2'6"; Van Den Bosch, sixth place, Varsity Intermediate Equitation o/f 2'; Spargo, first place, Junior Varsity Novice Equitation o/f x-rails; Thompkins, second place, Junior Varsity Beginner Equitation on the flat W/T/C; and Spargo, first, Junior Varsity Novice Equitation on the flat.

Coached by Eleanor Ellis, Evermore Farm came out on top of the upper school team competition.

Two individual riders qualified for the upper school competition on Friday. Rachel Brannen competed in Novice Equitation on the Flat, and Blevins competed in Open Equitation on the Flat.

While they didn’t place in the top 8 at nationals, qualifying for nationals puts them in the top three riders for Zone 4 and top 18 in the country.

Evermore Farm had two riders competing for national placings on Saturday: Madison Hendrix and Emma Hilde. Hendrix competed in a historical first for IEA, one of two new walk-trot classes for riders in fourth and fifth grades. She placed seventh in USHJA Future Beginner Equitation on the flat Walk Trot. Hilde was able to clinch the fourth spot in the nation for USHJA Future Beginner Equitation on the flat Walk, Trot, Canter.

Six horses from Evermore Farm competed in the four-day event. The icing on the cake for the successful weekend was when Evermore Farm’s beloved Turtle was awarded the Thoroughbred Incentive Program award for an Off Track Thoroughbred.