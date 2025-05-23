Bulloch County's annual Memorial Day observance is Monday

Statesboro’s American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90 invites the public to join together in honoring the community’s local heroes during Monday’s 2025 Memorial Day Observance.

Retired Marine Corps veteran Larry Shatteen will be the keynote speaker for the annual event held inside the Averitt Center for the Arts.

The program, which opens with a musical performance from Isaac Sherrod at 10:30 a.m., will begin at 11 a.m.

During the introductory music, the Bulloch County Sheriff ’s Office will post the colors. A quartet of Dan Hagan, Jim Payne, Jan Persson and Lisa Muldrew will sing the National Anthem, followed by Post 90 Commander Bobby Godwin welcoming guests and Post 90 Chaplain Mike Skarhus then offering the opening prayer.

After the prayer, Bob Marsh will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and Averitt Center Director Robert Faller and Mary Sue Smith from the DAR will welcome guests.

Muldrew will then sing “God Bless the USA” and Sherrod will perform the “Armed Forces Medley.’

The intonement of the names of fallen veterans of Bulloch County who lost their lives in World War I and II, (Atlantic and Pacific Theater); the Korean War, Vietnam War and the Iraq/ Afghanistan War and other current hostilities will follow.

WWI – Trey Drawdy

WWII Atlantic Theater – Bill Adams

WWII Pacific Theater – George Sterling

Korean War – John Daube

Vietnam War – Randy Brigman

Current Hostilities – Mike Skarhus

Shatteen, who is commander of VFW Post 10825 in Statesboro, will then offer his keynote address.

After a closing prayer, the audience will be invited to sing “God Bless America” to end the program.

The Memorial Day Observance is hosted by the American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90 and Averitt Center for the Arts. It is supported and sponsored by Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens and various local businesses and individuals.

Also, veterans and others in attendance are invited to the Legion Post on Rucker Lane in Statesboro for hamburgers and hot dogs after Monday’s observance.