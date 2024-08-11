Bulloch County Schools to reopen Monday

Bulloch County Schools will reopen Monday for a regular school and after-school schedule.

The school district made the announcement Saturday evening in an email to families.

“The school district notified families on Saturday evening and encouraged all students to return to school,” the email stated. “Families who have special circumstances that prevent their child's return, may contact their school on Monday morning.

School buses, however will not travel on dirt roads. According to the email, the district spoke with Bulloch County's public safety and public works officials who advised to keep buses off all dirt roads, for now.

The school district's bus drivers have worked over the weekend to plan temporary routes and pick-up points and contact affected families.

"We appreciate our bus drivers' dedication and their help to reopen schools," said Charles Wilson, superintendent of schools. "We appreciate everyone's patience and cooperation."

If a bus stop has changed temporarily, lead bus drivers will contact families this weekend. Any families not contacted by Monday morning should contact their child's school, the email advised.

“For your child's safety, do not allow them to walk down or cross roads alone to get to these new bus stops. Please stay with your child until the bus arrives and be there to pick them up in the afternoon. For their safety, children not picked up by an authorized adult will be returned to their school, and a parent contacted.”

If parents with questions or concerns about their bus route, the school district's Transportation Help Desk is available on the district's and schools' website home pages in the Quick Links area of the home page or at www.bullochschools.org/bus.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to school," Wilson said.

After opening for the first two days of the 2024 school year, Aug. 1 and 2, the system was closed all last week due to Tropical Storm Debby.