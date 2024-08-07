Bulloch County Schools to remain closed Thursday and Friday; Bulloch Academy, Statesboro STEAM also closed

Statement from Bulloch County Schools:

"Due to unprecedented damage to roadways in Bulloch County, and due to safety concerns expressed by local law enforcement and public safety leaders, Bulloch County Schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday, August 8 & 9.

"We will update you on Sunday, by 1 p.m., as to school operations going into next week."





Statement from Bulloch Academy:

"Due to unprecedented damage to roadways in Bulloch County and the number of families and staff affected, Bulloch Academy will be closed Thursday and Friday, August 8 and 9th.

"All athletic practices and games will be cancelled as well. We will reassess this weekend to make decisions about next week."





Statement from Statesboro STEAM:

"Statesboro STEAM Academy will remained closed through the remainder of the week due to the continued unsafe conditions from the effects of Tropical Storm Debby."

﻿