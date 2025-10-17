Bulloch County Schools to host ‘pop-up’ recruitment fair on Monday, Oct. 20

Bulloch County Schools is holding a Pop-up Employee Recruitment Fair on Monday, October 20, from 5–7 p.m., in the boardroom of the Central Office at 150 Williams Road in Statesboro.

According to a release from Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations, the school district is seeking additional bus drivers, school food service staff, custodians and groundskeepers.

“For those looking for a rewarding job close to home, Bulloch County Schools is hiring,” Greene said. “Anyone interested is encouraged to come to the school district’s Pop-up Fair.”

Applicants may walk in and complete a paper application or have access to assistance to complete an application online using the district's computer kiosks. For those unable to attend, open positions, pay scales and benefits are viewable at bullochschools.org/jobs. They also may apply online.

“These key support positions help support education by helping Bulloch County Schools provide safe, healthy and clean learning environments for more than 11,000 students every day,” Greene said. “Competitive pay, benefits, and meaningful work await.”