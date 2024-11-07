Bulloch County Schools to honor veterans with special Veterans Day programs

Friday, November 8, 12 noon, Mill Creek Elementary School Veterans Day Parade

In front of the school

If it is raining at 10 a.m., the event will be moved inside to the school’s multipurpose room.

Mill Creek Elementary School is proud to announce its 18th Annual Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 8, beginning at 12 noon in front of the school. This cherished community event is dedicated to honoring the brave men and women who have served our country.

The festivities will begin with a complimentary hotdog lunch for veterans at 11:00 a.m. All veterans are invited to join the school for this free meal as a small token of our community’s appreciation for their service.

The parade will kick off at 12:00 p.m., and we welcome all members of the community to attend. The event will feature a patriotic lineup including Statesboro High School’s marching band, Junior Reserve Officers Training Corp cadets, and cheerleaders. Each grade level at Mill Creek Elementary will also perform a patriotic song, showcasing the students’ gratitude and respect for our nation’s veterans.





Monday, November 11, 8:30 a.m., Julia P. Bryant Elementary School Veterans Day program

In the JPB Cafeteria

Julia P. Bryant will host a patriotic Veterans Day program. Local veterans are welcome to attend.





Monday, November 11, at 8 a.m., Brooklet Elem. School Veterans Day program

In the BES Multipurpose Room

Brooklet Elementary invites local veterans and the public to its Veterans Day program, which will feature patriotic music performed by the school’s chorus and students.





Monday, November 11, 8:15 – 9 a.m., Sallie Zetterower Elementary School Veterans Day Breakfast

SZES Cafeteria

Sallie Zetterower Elementary School will host its annual Veterans Day Breakfast for students’ family members who are veterans.





Monday, November 11, 9 a.m.- Langston Chapel Elementary Veterans Day program

In LCES Multipurpose Room

Langston Chapel Elementary School will host a patriotic program featuring guest speaker Phil Crowley.





Monday, November 11, at 9:30 a.m., Portal Elementary School Veterans Day program

In PES Multipurpose Room

Portal Elementary School will host its annual Veterans Day program for the community. A popular, patriotic event that honors veterans through music, inspirational words, and a multigenerational slide show of faculty, their family members, and local citizens who have served our country in branches of the U.S. military.