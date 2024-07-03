Bulloch County Schools survey seeks input about the system’s career pathway programs

Bulloch County Schools is conducting an online survey through Tuesday, to better understand high school families' perceptions of its Career Technical & Agricultural Education programs.

According to a release from the school district, the school system has partnered with an education market research firm – Hanover Research – to conduct the survey. It will collect opinions and perceptions of parents and industry partners to guide district leaders in developing next steps for the Career Technical & Agricultural Education program's implementation within Bulloch.

The Career Technical & Agricultural Education program consists of 13 different career clusters and 30 career pathways with course offerings that can help develop a future workforce. More than 1,500 Bulloch County high school students were enrolled during the past school year in at least one career pathway course. Learn more at www.careerreadybulloch.org.

Information from the survey will help guide future decisions and improvements, the release stated.

The survey will take less than 10 minutes to complete. Bulloch County Schools will receive survey results from Hanover Research in aggregate form only, which means no personally identifiable information will be collected or reported.

To participate in the survey, visit Bulloch County Schools' website no later than Tuesday, July 9 at www.bullochschools.org/ctae and click on the survey link.

"We look forward to hearing from high school families to help us best serve our school communities," said Bethany Gilliam, director of the school district's Career Technical & Agricultural Education program.