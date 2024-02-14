Bulloch County Schools' Employee Recruitment Fair is Feb. 24

Bulloch County Schools will host its annual Employee Recruitment Fair for all job types on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Statesboro High School. Interested applicants for teaching and non-teaching positions are welcome.



Learn more about jobs with the school district at www.bullochschools.org/jobs.

Meet and greet

According to a release from the school district, the district's principals and hiring supervisors will showcase information about their schools and departments in a trade show-like atmosphere. It offers an opportunity ask questions and have conversations about careers with Bulloch County Schools.

Learn about job openings

There are current openings for all job types including teachers, speech language pathologists, counselors, special education faculty, paraprofessionals, clerical staff, bus drivers, bus monitors, custodians, school food services staff and warehouse personnel, painters, mechanics and substitutes.

Future positions are also being added frequently in preparation for the 2024-2025 school year. See a complete list of current openings at https://bullochschools.tedk12.com/hire/index.aspx.

Bulloch County Schools is the county's second largest employer with more than 2,400 employees.

“We want employees with grit and innovation who put the needs of children first. Come grow your career with Bulloch County Schools,” the release stated.

“Bulloch County Schools supports new teachers in many ways in order to help them be more effective and develop professionally. The school district provides a new teacher induction program, teacher mentors, dedicated time to collaborate with peers, and ongoing professional development opportunities. There is also an Aspiring Leaders program for those who wish to advance into administrative roles.

Learn more at www.bullochschools.org/teachbulloch.



