Bulloch County Schools, BA to remain closed Thursday

Bulloch Schools

Bulloch County Schools will continue to be closed on Thursday, January 23 for students and employees, the school district announced in an email Wednesday afternoon.

“After conversations with local law enforcement and public safety leaders, hazardous road conditions caused by Winter Storm Enzo still exist and temperatures are expected to remain below freezing,” the announcement read.

A decision about school operations for Friday, will be made by 2 p.m. on Thursday. No decision has been made yet regarding any potential make-up days, but April 7-8 were designated and communicated as possible make-up days with the 2024/2025 calendar and could be activated, if needed.

Additionally, the Bulloch County Board of Education’s work session, originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, will be rescheduled.

Georgia Southern University

Georgia Southern University will continue remote operations for all campuses on Thursday, the university announced in an email Wednesday afternoon.

According to the email, classes will be held online Thursday. Students should check Folio for updates.

More information is available online at GeorgiaSouthern.edu/alert.

Bulloch Academy

Based on a recommendation from the local Emergency Management Agency concerning hazardous road conditions, Bulloch Academy will be closed Thursday, the school announced in an email Wednesday afternoon. All after-school activities, including daycare are canceled.

A decision about school operations for Friday, will be made mid-afternoon on Thursday.

Ogeechee Technical College

The OTC campus will remain closed until Monday.