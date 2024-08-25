Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in July by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





July 17

➤ Sully's Steamers, 1098 Bermuda Run Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed foods in prep top cooler stored uncovered. Cover all foods when not in use to prevent temperature fluctuations. Corrected on-site. Observed sanitizer sink with dishes soaking not meeting appropriate pressure. Corrected on-site; sanitizer pressure corrected. Discussed importance of utilizing test strips. Observed chemical sanitizer buckets used for food contact surfaces missing correct sanitizer pressure. Corrected on-site; sanitizer replaced. Observed minor spills on prep surface. Observed minor spills inside reach-in cooler. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





July 18

➤ Loc's Chicken & Waffles, 480 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 76

Observed local farm eggs in walk-in cooler. Eggs shall be received from distributor refrigerated and in clean, sound condition. Corrected on-site; eggs discarded. Observed potentially-hazardous foods cold-holding with internal temperatures above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; out of temp foods discarded. Observed cooler out of temperature. There was a recent delivery and the unit was held open for extended time, but the cool air coming from the fan is approximately 50 degrees F. Maintenance is on-site to fix cooler at this time. Consider adding a vinyl strip curtain to minimize heat entry. Also do not accept delivery of refrigerated goods in the parking lot unless the delivery is placed directly in the walk-in cooler without stopping on the pavement. Corrected on-site. Observed multiple wet wiping cloths stored on food contact surfaces. Once cloths are wet, they must either be stored fully submerged in sanitizing solution or taken to soiled laundry. Corrected on-site; cloths moved to sanitizer/laundry. Instant read digital thermometer calibrated on-site. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





July 19

➤ Antoinette Cafe Kitchen, 193 West Main Street

▲ Score: 100 (New)

Inspector: Quentin Smith.





➤ Nikko's, 701 Piedmont Loop

▲ Score: 88

Observed dishwasher not sanitizing. Do not use until repaired and inspected by health department. Use 3-compartment sink to wash/rinse/sanitize. Wet wiping cloths are to be stored fully submerged in sanitizing solution or taken to soiled laundry. In between use, utensils used for potentially-hazardous foods should be stored in water with temperature at or above 135 degrees F or on clean food contact surface and must be sanitized at least every four hours. All single-use items must be stored at least six inches above floor. Clean exterior of equipment, handles. Clean grease off floors/walls/ceilings. Clean buildup off fan and HVAC vents. Observed minor leak. Fix roof. Correct by 07/26. Inspector: Jump.





July 22

➤ Arby's, 622 Fair Road

▲ Score: 95

Observed damaged prep top lid on prep line cooler. Observed damaged tile in walk-in cooler around freezer door. Observed debris/ice in walk-in cooler and freezer. Observed debris in bottom of reach-in freezer. Observed debris on exterior equipment. Observed grease/holding water/debris on floors and underneath equipment. Observed employee cell phone stored on prep surface. Observed damaged seals on both rear exterior doors. Inspector: Robinson.





➤ Seasons of Japan, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 8

▲ Score: 90

Observed hand sink with no soap. Corrected on-site; soap brought to sink. When cooling, do not tightly cover the foods until they reach 41 degrees F or lower. Observed thawed shrimp "cooling" with internal temperature of 70 degrees F. When thawing submerged in running water, care must be taken to not allow the food to come above 41 degrees F for more than four hours, including the time thawing in the water and the time it takes to come back down to 41 degrees F in the cooler. Observed wet wiping cloths stored on counter when I arrived. Then they were moved to bucket with 0ppm sanitizer. Once used, cloths must be stored fully submerged in sanitizer or moved to soiled laundry. Inspector: Jump.





July 23

➤ Cattails Cafe (Ogeechee Tech), 1 Joe Kennedy Boulevard

▲ Score: 99

Observed grease/dust on vent hood filter covers. Clean routinely to prevent accumulations. Inspector: Robinson.





➤ Checker's, 81 Northside Drive

▲ Score: 95

Observed multiple employee items stored throughout the kitchen and storage areas next to and above facility products. Designate areas for employee activity located so that food, equipment, linens and single-service and single-use articles are protected from contamination. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored employee items to prevent contamination. Observed fly throughout facility. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises. Correct by 08/01. Inspector: Smith.





➤ Fordham's Farmhouse Restaurant, 23657 Highway 80 East

▲ Score: 89

Observed salmon with internal temperature of 61 degrees F. Corrected on-site; salmon discarded. Observed spaghetti sauce and cabbage hot-holding with internal temperature less than 135 degrees F. Corrected on-site; items reheated to 170+ degrees F as items were placed in steam table that was not on yet. Pre-heat steam table before adding items, use lids in open wells. Corrected on-site. Observed debris on floors and walls. Observed damaged ceiling tiles and walls in kitchen area. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Inspector: Jump.





➤ McDonald's Archway, 810 Arch Way Drive

▲ Score: 93

Observed no hand soap at front hand-washing sink. Each hand-washing sink or group of two adjacent hand-washing sinks shall be provided with a supply of hand cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap. Correct by 07/23. Observed a reach-in cooler with spilt liquid and minor debris on equipment throughout the facility. Corrected on-site; person in charge instructed staff to clean their areas and the reach-in cooler. Observed personal drinks and employee items stored throughout facility in food prep areas. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored items in designated areas to prevent contamination of food items and single-use items. Inspector: Smith.





➤ Panda Kitchen, 325 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 94

Observed cooked egg rolls stored in reach-in cooler without proper date-marking labels. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared and held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded when held at a temperature of 41 degrees F (5 degrees C) or below for a maximum of seven days. The day of preparation shall be counted as Day 1. Correct by 07/23. Observed multiple employee items and drinks stored throughout the facility near prep areas and products. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored employee items. Inspector: Smith.





➤ Willow Pond Assisted Living, 4344 Country Club Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor crumbs on shelving below. Inspector: Robinson.