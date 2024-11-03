Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in September by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





September 4

➤ Antoinette Cafe Kitchen, 193 West Main Street

▲ Score: 84

Observed raw shell eggs without temperature control holding above 41 degrees F. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded eggs. Observed multiple food items stored without proper datemarking. Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature-controlled for safety food prepared and held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded when held at a temperature of 41 degrees F (5 degrees C) or below for a maximum of seven days. The day of preparation shall be counted as Day 1. Correct by 09/13. Observed heavy fly activity in facility. The presence of insects, rodents and other pests shall be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises. Correct by 09/07. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





➤ Books-a-Million/Joe Muggs, 343 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 99

Observed single-service expresso cups stored near the hand-washing station with splashing water from the hand-washing station contacting cups. Corrected on-site; cups removed. Inspector: Adreanna Konadu.





➤ Cool Beanz Espresso Bar, 19 South Main Street

▲ Score: 96

Observed food handler with hair not properly restrained. Advised person in charge to go over proper hair restraint procedures with staff.

Inspector:Adreanna Konadu.





➤ Domino’s, 1550 Chandler Road Unit F

▲ Score: 91

Observed hand-washing station without paper towels. Corrected on-site; towels replaced. Observed facility with expired test strips for dishwasher. Observed personal phone being stored in empty pizza box. Observed flies in the dry storage area. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ Nonna Picci Pizza, 807 South Main Street

▲ Score: 93

Observed meats cooling improperly with lids on containers and with an internal temp of 45 degrees F. Observed lid of prep top table not in good condition. Observed mold buildup around the 3-compartment sink. Inspector: Konadu.





➤ The Daily Grind, 124 Savannah Avenue Suite 1E

▲ Score: 92

Observed organic buildup on inside of ice machine. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 09/05. Observed debris on equipment and inside coolers. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 09/07. Observed debris on floors under and around equipment. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and by methods that prevent contamination of food products. Correct by 09/07. Inspector: Quentin Smith.





September 5

➤ Rolling Monkey, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 174

▲ Score: 100

Great job. Inspector: Aaron Jump.





➤ Sugar Magnolia Bakery & Cafe, 106 Savannah Avenue Suite C

▲ Score: 95

Sanitizer, poisonous or toxic materials must be stored in an area that is not above food, equipment, utensils, linens and single-service or single-use articles. Corrected on-site. Excessive wear to kitchen floor; needs repainting or sealing. Floors, floor coverings, walls, wall coverings and ceilings shall be designed, constructed and installed so they are smooth and easily cleanable. Inspector: Jump.





➤ Vandy's BBQ, 22 West Vine Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed organic matter buildup on inside of ice machine. Schedule routine cleaning to prevent buildup. Correct by 09/15. Observed no test strips for sanitizer. A test kit or other device that accurately measures the concentration in mg/L of sanitizing solutions shall be provided. Correct by 09/15. Observed minor wear around to-go window and ceiling. All physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. Correct by 09/08. Inspector: Smith.





➤ Three Tree Coffee @ GSU, 1400 Southern Drive Building 208

▲ Score: 99

Employee phone stored on food prep surface. Must be located to prevent contamination. Inspector: Jump.



