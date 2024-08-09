Bulloch County public schools to reopen Monday or Tuesday

Bulloch County public schools will reopen either Monday or Tuesday, with a final decision expected by 2 p.m. Sunday. The decision to reopen was made in consultation with Bulloch County Public Safety and Public Works, according to a release from the school district.

The release stated:

“Returning after severe weather is not easy. It requires patience and cooperation.

“School attendance is your choice, but we strongly encourage students to return to learn, reunite with friends and receive nourishing meals. It's for their well-being. If you have extenuating circumstances, please contact your school.”

For the time being, Bulloch public safety officials have requested that school buses not travel on any dirt roads.

“If this affects your child’s bus route, your lead driver will contact you either Sunday or Monday to discuss alternate bus stops on paved roads. You may also bring your child to school,” the release stated.

“If you are not contacted or if your child is not picked up when school opens, please contact your school.”

The school asked parents, guardians and anyone else to “remain alert for more updates.”