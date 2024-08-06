Bulloch County Public Schools to remain closed Wednesday

Statement from Bulloch County Schools System:

"Bulloch County Schools will remain closed on Wed., August 7, for all students and staff.

"The condition of local roadways has made travel unsafe, especially for school buses and student drivers. With continued rain in the forecast, further deterioration of roadways is possible. For your safety, we urge you to limit travel and obey all road closure signs.



"Please continue to monitor communications from the school district. The district will make a decision about Thursday's school schedule by 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Bulloch County Schools has been closed since Monday, August 5, due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Debby."

Statement from Bulloch Academy:

"Due to the severe weather conditions we are currently experiencing, including flooding, washed-out roadways, and more rain predicted, we have decided to cancel school on Wednesday, August 7. All offices and athletic practices are canceled.





Statement from Ogeechee Technical College:

"Due to ongoing weather conditions, campuses will remain closed Wednesday, August 7. The college will reopen Thursday, August 8.