Bulloch County braces for bitter cold, possible snow

While the latest forecast from the National Weather Service has lessened both the chance and the amount of snow that could fall in Bulloch County Tuesday night, one part of the forecast hasn't changed — bitterly cold overnight temperatures all week.

Lows will be in the 20s Tuesday through Saturday, dipping to 19 on Wednesday night into Thursday.

Last Friday, Bulloch County Public Safety Director Randy Tillman said: "One thing that is pretty definite is it's going to be cold, extremely cold, so preparations for people, pets and pipes are something that we need to make sure we go ahead and do."

The shelter at Pittman Park United Methodist Church on Fair Road in Statesboro, opened Monday afternoon, serving as a refuge for people without sufficient home heating or who are homeless, county officials said. Volunteers from local nonprofit agencies and the church are staffing the shelter.

Early Monday evening, seven people were the first to come to Pittman Park. Along with heat, the group enjoyed dinner donated by Texas Roadhouse and some winter coats and warm clothing from the Fostering Bulloch Hope Chest.

The shelter will remain open while there is a need, other shelters are lined up to open as necessary, said county Emergency Management Agency Director Corey Kemp on Friday.

The current forecast calls for a chance of some snow Tuesday afternoon, with possibly one to two inches falling Tuesday night. The snow and rain could cause icy driving conditions Wednesday, which is why both Bulloch County Schools and Bulloch Academy will be closed Wednesday. Georgia Southern and Ogeechee Tech will have remote classes, but both campuses will be closed Wednesday.

Also, after Gov. Brian Kemp declared a statewide winter weather emergency Monday, Mayor Jonathan McCollar and County Commission Chairman David Bennett declared local states of emergency in Statesboro and Bulloch County that will last through Friday.

Pittman Park United Methodist Church warming shelter volunteers Jean Bailey, left, and Connie Sanders sort through some coats and warm clothing donated by Anna Beecher with the Fostering Bulloch Hope Chest for shelter guests on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. The church and Fostering Bulloch are hoping for more donations, especially in sizes 2X and 3X. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)







Bulloch Schools

Bulloch County Schools will be open on Tuesday, Jan. 21, for a normal schedule, but the district will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 22, the school district announced in an email Monday afternoon.

All afterschool and extracurricular activities are cancelled for both days.

"This decision is based on the most accurate weather forecasts available, which predict severe winter weather to impact our area beginning late Tuesday through Wednesday morning," the email read.

The school district said it would continue to monitor weather updates closely, and requested parents and guardians to remain alert for further communications or schedule changes.

"If weather conditions change, the possibility of an early release on Tuesday exists. Should that occur, please know that all children will still be served lunch."

A decision about school operations for Thursday, Jan. 23, will be made by 2 p.m. on Wednesday. No decision has been made yet regarding any potential make-up days, but April 7-8 were designated and communicated as possible make-up days with the 2024/2025 calendar and could be activated if needed.

A welcoming sign and a Bible greet guests at the check-in station as Pittman Park United Methodist Church hosts a warming shelter with the forthcoming winter storm moving in, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. Guests are required to sign an agreement form outlining basic expectations for conduct such as no drugs/alcohol, no weapons, respect for others, keeping sleeping and shower areas clean, and so forth. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)







Georgia Southern University

Georgia Southern University is moving to remote operations for all campuses on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Wednesday, Jan. 22, the university announced in an email Monday afternoon.

According to the email, classes will be held online on Tuesday and Wednesday. Students should check Folio for updates.

"Employees who are able should continue with remote work during times of remote operations. Faculty and staff should work with their supervisors," the email stated.

All in-person university events are canceled during the time of remote university operations.

More information is available online at GeorgiaSouthern.edu/alert.

A hot meal provided by Texas Roadhouse managing partner Maurice Jackson brings smiles to Joseph D. Marsh, left, and other guests at Pittman Park United Methodist Church's warming shelter on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. "I just wanted to find a way to give back," Jackson said. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)

Bulloch Academy

Bulloch Academy will be open Tuesday, Jan. 21, from 7:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m., the school announced in an email Monday afternoon. All after-school activities, including daycare are canceled.

School will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 22.





Ogeechee Technical College

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, Ogeechee Technical College is transitioning all classes remote starting at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, through Wednesday, Jan. 22, the college announced in an email Monday afternoon. Students should monitor email for communications from their instructors, the email said.

The OTC campus will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed through Wednesday. Communications will be sent out on Wednesday regarding campus operations on Thursday, Jan. 23.