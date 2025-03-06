Bulloch County Black History Month 2025

“Stretch! Touch those toes! Stretch!” The shrill, high-pitched sound of a Fox 40 Classic whistle pierces the air. “Good job ladies! You are improving! Take a water break!” That’s the voice of Lauretha W. Farr-Best – known professionally as Ms. Weston, later Mrs. Farr, and finally Mrs. Farr-Best who shaped and molded minds and bodies while employed as a Health and Physical Education teacher in the Bulloch County school system from January 1968 - June 2001.