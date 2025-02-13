Bulloch County Black History Month 2025

The African American’s traditional New Year’s meal of greens, salt pork and black-eyed peas can be traced back to our country’s history of slavery when enslaved- people were often given these "leftover" foods from their owner’s table.

Although many generations removed from the dehumanizing institution, Gwendolyn Sabb Lane and many of her generation experienced the humiliation of accepting leftovers, this time in the form of school supplies that were provided to students at William James High School, Statesboro’s segregated school for Black students.

“We had used textbooks from the White school; some books had no covers and many had missing pages. They gave us the oldest school busses that were often overcrowded, and sometimes the heat didn’t work.”

Now, decades later, Lane is in the driver’s seat, not settling for anything less than she deserves.

Known for her stylish and colorful outfits, she strides through life with fearless confidence and playful energy. Her face, a warm, brown canvas projects a bright smile that invites conversation and laughter. Her hair, silver gray, and close-cropped exhibits the years of love and compassion that she has doled out to others.

She is a matriarch to son (deceased) Schubert Sebastian Lane; daughter Gwendolyn Joanette Ford; daughter-in-law Cynthia Renea Lane; grandmother to three grandchildren, Nia Lane-Nelson, Myia, and Charlie Ford, and a grandson-in-law Colston Nelson.

Born in Oliver, Georgia in 1948, Lane is the oldest sister to nine siblings: Gloria Johnson, Linward Sabb, Sarah Parker, James Sabb, Gary Sabb, Ronald Sabb, Kimberly Allen, and step-sister Gwen Stone. Their parents, the late Frank and Sarah Wells Sabb had hands and a house full of descendants. Gwen’s mother passed away when Lane was age nine, and her father, grandparents, and favorite cousin, Betty Florence. cared for Gwen and her siblings until Sabb married her stepmother, Christine Sabb.

“We lived in the home that my father built; he was a self-employed plumber and electrician. My grandfather, Nelson Sabb, was one of the first Black contractors in Bulloch County; he built numerous homes and churches.” Lane and her siblings developed a heart for service at an early age.

She and the next two oldest worked on her grandad Nelson’s farm and were tasked with assisting all their neighbors on Banks Creek Church Road.

“We weren’t allowed to sit around. We had to get out and help all our neighbors - black and white. Our parents were all about community.”

In addition to physical structures, Sabb also created a legacy of purpose, perseverance, and professionalism which his descendants have consistently exemplified. They are builders, electricians, plumbers, educators, veterans, doctors and chefs.

Lane’s life is a prototype for engagement. She is a people person, a household name in the Portal community, and a living legend at Portal Middle High School where she effectively educated students for nearly 30 years.

Known for her bubbly personality, Lane has never been one to back away from a challenge. Lane's creativity was kicked into gear when Portal High students settled on an “Under the Sea” theme. The old gym was transformed into an oceanic wonderland.

She credits Coach Raiford Johnson and his student helpers for building a ship that stretched wall to wall. Bleachers were covered with gossamer and butcher paper. The scene was complete with a drawbridge and floating tendrils of mist (dry ice).

Alicia Woods, Portal Middle School teacher, is one of Lane’s former students and recalls another prom that Lane directed.

“We chose a tropical theme; she helped us make the palm trees and the waterfall. She took the lead on all the proms back then. You name it, she has probably done it!”

Lane and long-time Portal resident and retired educator, Jan Haggins, have been friends for nearly 50 years. “She’s a sister to me. She and I are the ones who, with permission from Principal Dale Wilkerson, organized Portal High’s first integrated prom in 1989. Gwen is an asset and positive influence wherever she goes because she truly cares about people.”

Despite her honorable upbringing, Lane understood the racial constructs of the time. She attended Willow Hill Elementary School, which she describes as some of the fondest days of her life.

While a third grader, she cultivated a circle of friends with whom she remains close to this day. Margo, Margie, Evelyn, Nelrose, Regina, and Vannie have maintained a life-long friendship. Margie Grant, one of those friends is amazed at Lane's energetic zeal for life.

“She bakes cakes, cans peaches, decorates, caters, creates floral arrangements, and has come out of retirement to return to work. This woman has a heart of gold.” Lane reminisces that Willow Hill teachers cared about students as if they were family members.

Mrs. Arnese Abraham taught Home Economics classes at Willow Hill. The teacher so inspired Lane that she planned to follow her lead when she grew up.

According to Lane, events such as May Day were a student favorite. The activities included choral readings, competitions among classes, a Maypole dance, and other activities.

Race was still an issue by the time Lane entered William James High School and reminders such as water fountains and back entrances marked “Colored” kept her grounded.

After graduating in 1966, Lane entered Savannah State University with plans to major in Home Economics.

“I’ve always loved drawing, creating things, cooking, and sewing, but I was drawn to Art Education instead.”

She has earned additional teaching certifications from Central State University (Edmond, Oklahoma) and Georgia Southern University. Lane has taught several subjects: art, science, social studies, language arts, and Georgia history to students in Pre-K, 8th, 9th, and 10th grades. She has educated students in Bulloch, Bryan and Emanuel Counties, as well as Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (1976-1979), which she describes as an unforgettable experience.

After having basked in the segregated educational institutions of the South, Lane was confronted with a culture shock when, upon arriving in Oklahoma’s school district, she found that all the cooks, custodians, bus drivers, teachers and administrators were White. However, it was 1976, racial tensions were more relaxed, and Lane’s warm and sociable nature quickly won over the naysayers who had never been in the company of a pretty, brown Georgia Peach.

While Lane treasures her family’s history, she also believes it’s important for African Americans to understand their people’s struggles.

“Black History Month is a specific time when we can reflect on obstacles we have overcome. Despite current racism and oppression, African Americans have accomplished a tremendous amount in this country. This awareness promotes equality and a better understanding of African Americans' experiences and the role they have played in American history.”

Lane believes that knowledge of Black history can help people work toward a future free of racism and discrimination and promote cultural awareness.

“Black history,” she asserts, “can help young black folks develop a sense of identity, resilience, and empowerment.”

Having spent over 30 years in the teaching profession, Lane has made a positive impact on many students. While at Portal Middle High School, she taught a Work, Ethics and Skills class; they were awarded a grant that allowed for students to earn $3 a day and $24 every two weeks.

“I taught the class 4 days a week and it made a tremendous difference in the lives of my students. They learned how to write resumes, go on job interviews, balance a checkbook, and find employment. The Sheriff’s Department, Post Office, and GSU have employed many who took the class.”

Word quickly spread about the success of the program and it wasn’t long before Lane’s name became synonymous with employment. She recalls being flagged down in grocery stores.

“Excuse me, aren’t you the job lady?” or receiving a phone call asking, “How can I get my daughter in that program?”

Lane’s desire to serve is a commitment that she practices in all areas of her life.

After retiring from the school system, Lane continued to influence lives by joining Job Training Unlimited as the youth coordinator who helped young people to develop job skills and find employment. Ten years later, she was hired as the Activities Director with Pineland Mental Health’s Shine Clubhouse.

The creativity bug began to bite in 2017, and Lane came out of retirement to return to Portal Middle High to teach floral design, science and social studies.

After retiring a second time, Lane returned to Pineland Mental Health Behavior Development Disability Department as Activities Director for the service centers in five counties.

“I love the job. My youngest student is 21, and my oldest student is 76. We do all sorts of crafts. I’m teaching them to use a sewing machine and set a table.” Lane’s spirit of service has not gone unnoticed. As a dedicated member of the Mt. Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, she is assistant director of the Youth Department, president of the Usher Ministry, vice president of Church Stewards, and a member of the Flora Hagin Womens Missionary Society.

Lane and I met for a second interview after she and organization members had delivered nine homemade pound cakes to the Statesboro Food Bank’s Soup-er Bowl Saturday Showdown. A Facebook comment entitled, “A Sweet Thank You” is evidence of the Food Bank’s gratitude: “A huge thank you to Flora Hagin WMS of Mt. Zion AME Church for their homemade pound cakes and for volunteering to make this event even more special.”

Over the years Gwen has received awards and recognition from various clubs and organizations. She was named Portal Elementary/High School Teacher of the Year 1991-92, Teacher of the Year among Black Teachers 1997, PHS Athletic Dept.

Distinguished Service Award, Portal High Booster Club Award 1990-91. Volunteer Service Award from the William James class of 1970. Job Training Unlimited for Outstanding Summer Youth Work 1997, Dean Day Smith Service Award in 1997, an inductee to the Portal Mddle High School Hall of Fame, and a board member of the Bulloch County Foundation for Public Education – just to name a few.

Lane has found joy at every stage of life through everyday engagements. She’s discovered it in people, places, and things. Her interactions with students, young and old, have nurtured her spirit by uplifting them and celebrating their milestones and accomplishments.

As her 77th year patiently awaits, Lane will continue to genuinely engage others and embrace the sense of communal empowerment that results from tireless service.



