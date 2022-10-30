Bulloch County Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in September by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Sept. 19

➤ Shane’s Rib Shack, 1100 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 90

Observed sauce bottles not labeled with common name. Observed excessive water holding in walk-in cooler. Observed excessive grease and food debris buildup on equipment in kitchen. Observed mold/mildew and debris on shelfing in walk-in cooler. Observed excessive water and grease holding on floors in kitchen. Observed grease and food debris on floors, walls and ceilings in kitchen. Observed seal on back door not placed to prevent pest intrusion. Inspector: Laura Robinson.





Sept. 20

➤ Chattanooga Subway #28919, 400 Parker Avenue, Brooklet

▲ Score: 98

Observed debris in bottom of microwave. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Popeye’s Chicken & Biscuits, 526 Fair Road

▲ Score: 91

Observed personal drink stored near food items. Observed personal food items stored near other food items. Observed floor in disrepair in walk-in freezer. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ Rolling Monkey, 715 Northside Drive East Suite 174

▲ Score: 96

Observed ready-to-eat foods held past 7-day discard date. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Smoothie King, 357 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 80

Observed ready-to-eat foods held past 7-day discard. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Taco Bell #9923, 729 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 95

Observed personal drink stored on food prep surface. Observed minor debris in reach-in coolers and freezers. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ Zaxby’s, 502 Fair Road

▲ Score: 83

Observed hand sink without paper towels. Observed food uncovered at salad prep area. Observed cloths not stored in sanitizer or dirty towel container. Observed food debris and buildup on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed food debris, build-up and grease on equipment. Observed buildup and food debris on floors. Observed flies in kitchen area. Inspector: Thomas.





Sept. 21

➤ Pizza Hut #34712, 129 South Main Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed hand sink with no paper towels. Corrected on-site, paper towels refilled. Observed food debris in bottom of reach-in coolers. Observed debris and buildup under storage racks. Clean walls/floors at fry station. Install filter in HVAC above 3-compartment sink. Inspector: Jump.





Sept. 22

➤ Butts N Brews, 454 South Main Street

▲ Score: 96

Mop must not be stored in mop water or empty bucket; must be hung to air-dry. Observed flies in the kitchen. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Cattails Cafe (Ogeechee Tech), 1 Joe Kennedy Boulevard

▲ Score: 97

Observed reach-in coolers/freezers without internal thermometers. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Sallie Mae’s Kitchen, 6979 Highway 67, Brooklet

▲ Score: 91

Observed food buildup on can opener blade. Wash/rinse/sanitize after use. Observed several items with no labels/dates. All items must be labeled with common name. Potentially-hazardous items must have 7-day discard date. Clean fryers. Inspector: Jump.





Sept. 23

➤ Boro Nutrition, 17 Coach Lee Hill Boulevard

▲ Score: 92

Observed organic buildup inside ice machine. Wash/rinse/sanitize often enough to prevent buildup. Dishes must be washed/rinsed/sanitized in order and then air-dried at least every four hours. Ice scoop must be protected from contamination. Observed live and dead beetles. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Chili’s, 435 Commerce Drive

▲ Score: 77

Observed moldy lemons and peppers in walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; foods discarded. Observed excessive food debris on can opener blade. Wash/rinse/sanitize after use. Observed black organic buildup inside soda nozzles. Manually clean residue off, then rinse, sanitize and air-dry before using. Observed soups with internal temperature of 111 degrees F and 129 degrees F. Corrected on-site; soups reheated to 165 degrees F. Observed water accumulations in bottoms of reach-in coolers. Inspector: Jump.





Sept. 26

➤ Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 606 Fair Road

▲ Score: 98

Observed buildup on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed buildup on floors, under and around equipment. Inspector: Thomas.

➤ Sonic Drive In, 322 South Main Street

▲ Score: 92

Observed reach-in coolers/freezers without reach-in thermometers. Observed buildup on equipment. Observed food debris on bottoms of reach-in coolers/freezers. Observed flies throughout kitchen. Inspector: Thomas.





Sept. 27

➤ Cool Beanz Espresso Bar, 19 South Main Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed wear to floor paint in back of house. Inspector: Robinson.



